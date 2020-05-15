Ohio gyms thrilled to get reopening date

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio gyms and many other businesses will reopen on Tuesday, May 26, state officials announced Thursday.
May has been a month of reopenings, Lt Gov. Jon Husted said during Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily news conference in Columbus.
“Athletic facilities, working out provides both mental and physical benefits to people but we also know it’s very important we keep their surfaces, these places clean,” he said.
Local gyms have been waiting since mid March to open back up, needless to say they were thrilled about hearing the news.
"Overall, super super excited to be back open," Nick Broerman told FOX19.
Broerman is a director for Body Alive Oakley, a local fitness studio focusing on hot yoga, barre, and Pilates. Although shut down, the studio has been broadcasting workouts online.
“It’s something we’ve been planning for since May 1, when we started talking about reopening Ohio,” he said. “It’s huge so we have staff members dedicated specifically for cleaning the studios.”
According to Broerman, the studio has mapped out a plan to keep customers and employees safe. Customers will come into the studio’s building on Madison Rd through one door and exit from another.
“You know crowd control barriers lined up to direct them into the studio after they check in,” he said. “We are going to have everything taped on the ground to maintain six feet while they check in and then our mats in the studio will be six feet apart.”
With the new guidelines, the Oakley studio will only be operating at 25% capacity. The studio normally fits up to 45 mats but classes will now only have 11.
Even though the classes will be smaller, Broerman says they are just happy to get back to business: ”But I know a lot of people are excited to be in the heat, get back in the classroom and be in person again."
Body Alive was able to keep their full-time employees on staff during the pandemic.
However, the announcement allows other local gyms and fitness studio to bring back many of their employees and instructors.
