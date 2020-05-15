Police looking for girl missing from Addyston

ADDYSTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Addyston police are asking for help to locate a missing girl.
A news release says Neveah R. Greene, 13, was last seen around noon Thursday, May 14, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Greene is believed to be with an older African American male who she may have met on the internet, according to Addyston Interim Police Chief Donald McWhorter.
Neveah is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Addyston Police Department through Hamilton County Dispatch at 513-825-2280.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.