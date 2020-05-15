Police show unity, honor fallen in caravan for Peace Officer Memorial Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Local law enforcement agencies wrapped up Peace Officer Memorial Day by forming a police vehicle caravan starting at the Springdale Police Department, passing by the Cincinnati Police Memorial and ending at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
Normally local officers meet at the memorial, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them into the caravan.
The museum center was used because of its large parking lot.
“It’s that symbol of unity, brother and sisters in law enforcement,” CPD Lt. Stephen Saunders told FOX19 NOW on Friday.
According to Saunders, law enforcement agencies did the caravan so they could follow social distancing guidelines, and they started at the Springdale Police Department as a way to honor fallen officer Kaia Grant, who recently died in the line of duty.
“That was something impacted this community deeply, and we had the opportunity to remember her earlier in the day,” Saunders said.
According to Saunders, the law enforcement community leans on each other, and this day helps bring them together.
“Again, another fitting way to remember Kaia and show her and show the Cincinnati community that we are together, united in law enforcement and its first responders, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Saunders.
The caravan also wrapped up Light Ohio Blue week, a statewide campaign showing support to law enforcement.
