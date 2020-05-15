Restaurants, hair salons, other businesses reopen Friday in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several businesses can reopen Friday in Ohio including restaurants with seated outdoor service for diners.
Restaurants have been limited to carryout, drive-thru and delivery service for the past two months due to cororonavirus.
Personal services including hair salons, barberships, nail salons, day spas, tanning facilities, massage therapists, tattoo parlors and body-piercing shops also can open Friday.
All workers are required to wear face coverings or masks of some kind. Some establishments may require customers to wear masks, but the state is not requiring that in general.
At some businesses like hair salons and barberships, you will have to wait in your car for your appointment instead of sitting inside.
Expect to see limited seating, menus and hours of operation; signs about hand washing, cleaning, sanitizing, where to stand, walk and wait and more touchless pay.
Several Tri-State cities are closing streets so restaurants can expand patio seating, including Cincinnati, Lebanon and Loveland.
About half of the 23,000 restaurant locations in Ohio decided to continue operating and some did better than others – with certain sectors such as pizza and quick-service restaurants holding steady on sales and recovering more quickly from the initial shock, according to the Ohio Restaurant Association.
However, 79% of open restaurants are still reporting year-over-year sales declines of -20% to more than -70%, they said in an update Thursday on their website.
“This is devastating to business P&Ls and cash flow statements, especially since major expenses such as rent and utilities are still due for payment, and taxes and insurance will be soon. The human toll has been incredibly sad, as more than 300,000 restaurant employees in Ohio are laid off or furloughed. That is more than half of the pre-COVID-19 industry workforce in Ohio.”
