Second arrest in Middletown homicide

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) - A second suspect who is a juvenile is under arrest in connection with a Middltown homicide earlier this week, police said Friday.
Both the 16-year-old male and a man already arrested, Dhameer Haamid Scott, 24, are now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of John Booker, 36, at a Yankee Road residence Monday night, according to a police news release.
Police said Scott claimed through his attorney the shooter was actually the teen - he had handed the gun off to the teen during the fight with Booker.
The juvenile was given a polygraph examination, failed it and then confessed that he was the one who pulled the trigger, according to police.
Authorities said they are still proceeding with the murder charge on Scott.
They said both suspects went to Yankee Road to confront Booker, Scott gave the gun to the teen as the disturbance escalated, and then Scott fled out of state with the juvenile.
