Showers, thunderstorms: Slight chance for severe weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers and thunderstorms are in the weekend forecast, and there’s a slight chance for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.
The threat for thunderstorms will increase across the Tri-State throughout the day.
The Storm Prediction Center says the Tri-State is under “marginal risk” for severe storms with damaging winds as the main threat this afternoon and evening.
Isolated large hail also could develop.
Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s and lows 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.
Showery weather will continue through Sunday, but none of these days will be an all-day washout, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Jeff Creighton.
Here’s his latest forecast
