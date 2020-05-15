Showers, Warm and Humid over the Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cloud cover and showers kept temperatures down in most areas today. The official high temperature for Cincinnati at CVG was 74°. High temperatures the next few days will depend on showers and cloud cover. Areas with more sunshine will peak at around 80°.
Showery weather will continue into Monday but no of day will be an all day washout. Most of the rain will be showers some with brief heavy downpours. A few strong thunderstorms are also possible.
After Monday stretching through May 29th it looks like high temperatures mostly in the 70s and 80s. In fact, it looks like summer for a while beginning Wednesday. In addition as we head toward the end of the month the warm pattern will also be a “mostly dry” pattern.
