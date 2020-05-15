Teen shot in Middletown, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on run

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) - A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Middletown, and the 19-year-“armed and dangerous” suspect is at large, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Young Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a police news release.
They said they found the 17-year-old shot and seriously hurt.
She was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown before Care Flight flew her to Children’s Hospital.
She remains in serious but stable condition.
The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Daniel Calhoun.
Police said he fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.
He has a tattoo over his right eye.
“If located, DO NOT APPROACH him as he should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.
Anyone with information about this case Calhoun’s whereabouts is urged to call Middletown Division of Police: 513-425-7700, or Detective Ken Mynhier: 513-425-7720.
