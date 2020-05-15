VIDEO: Scenes of outside dining in Cincinnati, Loveland and Lebanon

Dining in the street in OTR, Lebanon
By Kody Fisher and Brittany Harry | May 15, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 10:05 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - People around Greater Cincinnati took to the streets Friday — to dine, to drink and to celebrate another restriction lifted in Ohio’s march toward normalcy.

Tents took over narrow cross streets in Over-the-Rhine. Servers milled around tables outside bars at the Banks.

A thoroughfare in Lebanon was cordoned off to create a makeshift plaza. A brewery in Loveland welcomed locals to drink at just-assembled picnic tables.

In scenes celebratory, convivial and vaguely European, the Tri-State stretched its legs Friday, found a nice table in the sun and, for the first time in a long time, asked to see a menu.

Dining in the street on 15th Street in OTR
Drinking outside in Loveland

