WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear discusses Kentucky’s reopening plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths during his daily 5 p.m. media briefing.
Beshear announced Thursday he is lifting two important restrictions days earlier than he originally intended: limits on gatherings of 10 people and the state’s travel ban.
Groups of 10 or fewer people will be able to gather beginning May 22, the governor said. Originally the restriction was to be lifted May 25.
Also on May 22, the state’s travel ban will expire.
The governor cited the state’s flattened case curve in moving the dates forward, saying he’s seen “very positive signs” from general testing numbers.
Hospitals and healthcare facilities resumed non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50 percent of their pre-pandemic patient volume on Wednesday. Hospitals now also have the discretion to allow one visitor per patient.
Several other sectors have already reopened: Horse racing (w/out spectators), manufacturing and distribution, office-based businesses, construction, pet grooming and boarding, photography and vehicle or vessel dealerships have followed.
On May 18, government offices and agencies are set to reopen, and retail and funeral services are scheduled to reopen May 20.
See the full reopening schedule here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.