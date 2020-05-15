WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. answers questions on ensuring a successful reopening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday, Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman is answering questions on ensuring a successful reopening for Hamilton County.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Hamilton County has 1,927 cases of COVID-19 and 105 deaths.
Last week, County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said starting this week, small businesses will be able to apply for forgivable loans for up to $10,000 per business. The goal is to help small businesses that didn’t get federal assistance.
The loans will be available using $5 million in federal CARES Act funding.
Businesses who are interested in the Hamilton County COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program can visit and sign up on their website to receive email updates and be among the first to know when the applications are available.
PRELIMINARY REQUIREMENTS FOR ELIGIBILITY:
- The applicant must be a small business with 50 or fewer total employees
- The small business must have less than $1 million in gross revenue
- The small business must show a loss of revenue of 50% or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- The small business must be located in Hamilton County, Ohio
- The small business has not already received federal assistance
- The small business must have a physical storefront, examples include bars, restaurants, retail, etc
- Business must be in compliance with State of Ohio requirements
- Business must be current with all local, state and federal taxes
Hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can open on Friday, May 15.
For bars and restaurants, outside dining will begin on Friday, May 15 and inside dining on May 21.
Kesterman said the county has made sector-specific guidelines available for reopening businesses.
Residents with questions or complaints about reopening can call the Hamilton County Health Department at 513-946-7800.
