Mayor Cranley, city officials provide update on reopening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley will be joined by members of the city administration and Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber to provide an update on outdoor dining and other restart initiatives.
Several businesses began reopening Friday in Ohio including restaurants with seated outdoor service for diners.
Restaurants have been limited to carryout, drive-thru and delivery service for the past two months due to cororonavirus.
Personal services including hair salons, barberships, nail salons, day spas, tanning facilities, massage therapists, tattoo parlors and body-piercing shops also can open Friday.
The City of Cincinnati will be closing some streets and lanes in its Downtown and Over-The-Rhine neighborhoods to create patio seating for local restaurants beginning Friday.
According to 3CDC, which is facilitating the program, eight restaurants have already completed the permit process and will expand with outdoor seating.
Senate, Abigail Street, Krueger’s, Bakersfield, The Mercer, and Pontiac BBQ will be taking over parking lanes in front of their businesses.
Restaurants can stay open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on the weekends.
