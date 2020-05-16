Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club assemble 450 meals for ‘Meals to go for those who row’ event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -On the banks of the Ohio River, teens from the Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club assembled 450 meals during the "Meals to go for those who row" event.
Those meals were delivered to those in need at apartment complexes, two different social services groups, and even some front-line workers.
"Our national qualifier, our big end of the year regatta, it was canceled because of the COVID epidemic but it's a really good chance that we can use this date to come together and help people in our community and also spend time together doing something good," member Megan O'Conner said.
That national qualifier is a big deal to them and like so many major events, the cancellation comes as a difficult disappointment because of the novel coronavirus.
"Which would be the accumulation of a year-long effort for a lot of these kids. Obviously, that can't happen, and we talked with the kids and tried to figure out something to do," Coach Greg Hull said. "The city of Newport has hosted our boathouse and our organization for many years, and we decided we would try to give back."
"The kids are ecstatic that one, they can get together and two that they can do something to give back to the community that's hosted us so long," Hull said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.