Driver arrested after Campbell County crash that injured 2 people

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -A driver was arrested Friday after a crash occurred in Campbell County, injuring two people.
Campbell County police say the accident happened around 1 p.m. on I-275 west around near the 73.7 mile marker.
Campbell County police say 36-year-old of Bethel, Ohio, Anthony Gilbert, was driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe on a suspended driver’s license when he hit a Dodge Ram Pickup causing the driver of the pickup to lose control and flip on its top in the grassy area of the interstate shoulder.
James Smith, 75, ad Karin Smith, 73, were in the Dodge Ram at the time of the crash. Both were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, officers said.
Police say Gilbert refused medical attention.
He was taken custody and is facing charges of driving on a suspended license, assault, and wanton endangerment. Additional charges are pending, officers said.
Officers say drugs may have been a factor.
Any witnesses of the accident and did not speak to police at the scene are asked to call the Fort Thomas Police Department via the Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622.
