Indiana: 625 new positive COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are an additional 625 positive COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths.
This brings the total number of total cases to 27,280 and the number of total deaths to 1,596.
Health officials say 171,358 have been tested.
Here are the county-by-county positive cases, deaths, and the number of people tested in the FOX19 viewing area.
- Fayette County: 40 cases, four deaths, 412 tested
- Franklin County: 107 cases, seven deaths, 308 tested
- Dearborn County: 157 cases, 18 deaths, 669 tested
- Ohio County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 73 tested
- Ripley County: 107 cases, six deaths, 667 tested
- Switzerland County: 16 cases, zero deaths, 181 tested
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 96 tested
