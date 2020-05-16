Kentucky reports 345 new coronavirus cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The state health department reports 345 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
Kentucky’s overall number of cases is now at 7,688, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH).
Two more Kentuckians have died from the coronavirus, which brings the state’s death toll to 334, KDPH reports.
To date, Kentucky conducted 129,405 coronavirus tests.
Testing capacity will continue to be an important aspect as the state moves towards reopening.
Less than a week from now on May 22, groups of 10 or fewer people will be able to gather.
May 22 is also the day Kentucky’s travel ban will expire.
The governor cited the state’s flattened case curve in moving the dates forward, saying he has seen “very positive signs” from general testing numbers.
On May 18, government offices and agencies will reopen.
Two days later, on May 20, retailers and funeral services will be able to reopen.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.