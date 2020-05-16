Middletown police search for suspect in fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown Division of Police are searching for a man whom they say is a suspect in a fatal shooting.
Officers are searching for 40-year-old Jason Halcomb for a shooting that took place in the 400 block of Curtis St. around 9 p.m. Friday.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim. The victim, whose identity is not being released until the family is notified, was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim succumbed to his injuries.
Officers say Halcomb stole items from a female, and a man came to her defense but was killed by Halcomb. Halcomb then fled the scene.
Police say Halcomb is considered armed and dangerous. He is six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Officers say he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees him should call 911. Those with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Hoover at 513-425-7796.
