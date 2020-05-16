OTR bar owner addresses social media posts showing large, packed crowds Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Over-The-Rhine bar is changing their strategy after a photo going around social media prompted a strong “warning” from Mayor John Cranley on Saturday.
The photos going around show large crowds not socially distanced at two locations, The Blind Pig and Rosedale in OTR, on the first night Ohio bars reopened:
Bob Deck, the owner of Rosedale, says the problem of poor social distancing in the bar area started around 10:30 p.m.
“It started to get into some clusters and as it got later at night it got a little looser and that’s where we had some issues,” explained Deck.
He says the above picture does not tell the full story though.
“I don’t think it was truly a display of what went on here last night," Deck stated. “While that was going on, we had a lot of people sitting down at tables enjoying themselves that were perfectly distanced.”
The below photo, which Rosedale posted earlier Saturday on their Facebook page, shows a different look at Friday’s scene:
Following the problem, Rosedale immediately changed its safety strategy.
Customers are no longer allowed to order at the bar.
Instead, they must sit at the table and have a staff member go to and from the bar to serve them.
Rosedale is not the only Cincinnati bar to be criticized for how Friday went.
The bar posted on their Facebook page they are working to fix the problem moving forward and would release a statement with their new procedures shortly.
FOX19 NOW went by The Blind Pig on Saturday to find out what those changes will be, but were told management did not want to comment at this time.
A sign leading up to the bar does day they have a 50-person capacity.
Back at Rosedale in OTR, the bar tells FOX19 NOW the reopening process is a continually changing situation.
Any bars or restaurants found to be violating state orders could be shut down, fined, or face further legal action.
