Otto Armleder Park reopens dog park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Restrictions are easing and that means the reopening of things like the dog park at Otto Armleder Park.
Many people took advantage of the mostly dry afternoon weather on Saturday and headed out to enjoy a little bit more freedom in area parks.
The dog park at Otto Armleder Park was not crowded Saturday, but there were enough dogs to make it interesting.
Paula, who is a regular at the park says while the dog park was closed, she and her dogs made use of the walking and jogging trails.
“This place is a great jogging area,” Paula stated. “The trails are paved. There’s one that’s a measured 1.9-miles around this big field. And it joins an even larger one that goes up, over, and around and all around the golf course. We’ve never been that far. That have to be on leash for that and, if they see a squirrel, they’re gone.”
Paula says the great thing about this park is the dogs do not have to be on a leash. With very few exceptions, the dogs out on Saturday seemed to echo that.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.