Rain chances Sunday and beyond

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Aside from the chance of a shower overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temps by morning in the low 60′s.
A warm front will push through the region early Sunday, and then a cold front will approach Sunday evening.
We should see a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening with high temps in the low 80’s.
The cold front will be east by Monday morning, but a big area of low pressure will park itself over the region and provide a chance of showers each day into the end of the week.
Temperatures will once again fall below normal with mid-60’s for mid-week.
Sunshine returns next weekend.
