Shutdowns possible Mayor Cranley says in response to social media posts showing ‘packed’ bars

Shutdowns possible Mayor Cranley says in response to social media posts showing ‘packed’ bars
Mayor Cranley says there will be enhanced enforcement and possible shutdowns for bars not complying with safety protocols.
By Jared Goffinet | May 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 5:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Social media posts of crowded bars on Friday prompted a response from Mayor John Cranley calling for “enhanced” enforcement and possible shutdowns if businesses don’t comply with orders.

The mayor says "a few bars clearly did not follow” some of the reopening requirements and this is their warning.

While the mayor didn’t mention specific locations, photos of Friday’s crowds at The Blind Pig and Rosedale in Over-The-Rhine have been circulating on social media:

Mayor Cranley says he met with the city manager, police and health department officials to go-over enforcement actions going forward:

“Tonight, enforcement will be enhanced and bars can and will be shut down if necessary to protect the public health. In addition depending on the situation, fines will be issued and other legal actions may be taken. To any bar that is not following the state orders, consider yourself warned.”

Earlier Saturday, The Blind Pig addressed the photos and social media posts of their “packed patio.”

The business says in their post they are working on different procedures that will be put in place:

To address the crowd situation last night, and for those who don’t already know, photos and posts showing a packed patio...

Posted by The Blind Pig Cincinnati-Ohio on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Rosedale responded to the photos from their first night of reopening with an image of their own they say shows a different scene from the night:

Dear Rosedale Guests, We’d like to take a moment to address some of the concerns surrounding last night’s re-opening....

Posted by Rosedale OTR on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Even though photos show some bars or restaurants not keeping customers seated and tables being kept six-feet apart, Mayor Cranley says Friday’s reopening for outdoor dining went well.

Complete coronavirus coverage | Interactive map: Coronavirus cases by zip code in Cincinnati, Hamilton County

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.