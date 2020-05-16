Shutdowns possible Mayor Cranley says in response to social media posts showing ‘packed’ bars

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Social media posts of crowded bars on Friday prompted a response from Mayor John Cranley calling for “enhanced” enforcement and possible shutdowns if businesses don’t comply with orders.
The mayor says "a few bars clearly did not follow” some of the reopening requirements and this is their warning.
While the mayor didn’t mention specific locations, photos of Friday’s crowds at The Blind Pig and Rosedale in Over-The-Rhine have been circulating on social media:
Mayor Cranley says he met with the city manager, police and health department officials to go-over enforcement actions going forward:
“Tonight, enforcement will be enhanced and bars can and will be shut down if necessary to protect the public health. In addition depending on the situation, fines will be issued and other legal actions may be taken. To any bar that is not following the state orders, consider yourself warned.”
Earlier Saturday, The Blind Pig addressed the photos and social media posts of their “packed patio.”
The business says in their post they are working on different procedures that will be put in place:
Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Rosedale responded to the photos from their first night of reopening with an image of their own they say shows a different scene from the night:
Even though photos show some bars or restaurants not keeping customers seated and tables being kept six-feet apart, Mayor Cranley says Friday’s reopening for outdoor dining went well.
