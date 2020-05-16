Teen ejected from dirt bike suffers serious injuries in crash, CPD say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A teenager suffered serious injuries from a crash on Saturday after he was ejected from his dirt bike.
According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Glenway Avenue.
CPD says a 16-year-old driving a Suzuki 80cc dirt bike was off-road before he hit a car turning into the intersection of the roadway.
The impact of the collision caused the teen to be ejected from the bike, leaving him with serious injuries, CPD says.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating, but police say they do not think speeding or impairment are factors in the crash.
