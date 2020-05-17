IT security provider warns the public of coronavirus scams

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An IT security provider is reporting a big jump in coronavirus scams.
The company says 192,000 scams have been reported in a one week stretch during this pandemic.
"I think it's fairly mind-blowing because again, that number is just from Check Point [cyber security software system]. It doesn't include research from people like McAfee or Semantech or other major players in this space… Microsoft or Google," tech expert Dave Hatter said.
Hatter says Check Points numbers could be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to scammers outreach.
"These guys are coming from every angle, it's text it's email, it's bogus social media postings, it's socially engineered phone calls with spoofed caller ID," Hatter said.
Hatter says, don't click on a link or offer up information without doing some research to see if the source of the message is legitimate. Often, these scammers will use scare tactics to draw on a sense of urgency from the recipient.
"One of the nastier ones that was seen recently that said, 'you have been exposed to someone who has coronavirus. Click this link to download a file, fill out this form and take it to a coronavirus testing center,'" Hatter said.
