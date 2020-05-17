Man’s body found in Little Miami River, park ranger says

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was pulled out of the Little Miami River on Sunday in Loveland, authorities say.
According to a Hamilton County Park Ranger at the scene, the man’s body likely floated down from the northern part of the Little Miami River before being recovered near Lake Isabella.
It is unknown right now who the victim is or how he might have died.
FOX19 Now is told the sheriff’s department is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.