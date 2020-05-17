Missing 18-year-old’s keys, cellphone found in car, sheriff says

HIGHLAND CO., Ohio (FOX19) - More than 300 people joined a search party to help find a missing 18-year-old after her car was found in the parking lot of church.
Madison Bell, 18-years-old, left home early Sunday to go tanning, but her mom says she never came back.
Madison’s car was found later in the day with both her keys and cell phone inside.
According to authorities, the parking lot where her car was found is being considered a crime scene.
“Whoever has her, bring her home to her family," Melissa Bell, Madison’s mother, said. "This is not right. You don’t take her and not bring her home. She needs to be back home where she’s safe.”
Anyone with information on her disappearance is being asked to call the hotline, 844-727-9111, or the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, 937-393-1421.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.