11 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 511 more positive cases
By Natalya Daoud | May 17, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 12:46 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 511 new positive cases.

Health officials say this brings the total amount of deaths to 1,607 and the total number of positive cases to 27,778.

Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Fayette County: 30 cases, four deaths
  • Franklin County: 106 cases, seven deaths
  • Dearborn County: 158 cases, 19 deaths
  • Ohio County: 12 cases, zero deaths
  • Ripley County: 107 cases, six deaths
  • Switzerland County: 16 cases, zero deaths
  • Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 99 cases

