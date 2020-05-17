11 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 511 more positive cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 511 new positive cases.
Health officials say this brings the total amount of deaths to 1,607 and the total number of positive cases to 27,778.
Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Fayette County: 30 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 106 cases, seven deaths, 318 cases
- Dearborn County: 158 cases, 19 deaths, 685 cases
- Ohio County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 77 cases
- Ripley County: 107 cases, six deaths, 678 cases
- Switzerland County: 16 cases, zero deaths,184
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 99 cases
