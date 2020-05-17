Nashville’s “Peach Truck Tour” to stop in Cincinnati this summer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Fruit lovers will get to bring the juicy taste of fresh Georgia peaches to their home from a company based in Nashville.
Nashville’s famous “Peach Truck” will be touring the county this summer and will make a stop in the Cincinnati area.
Following the social distancing rules, customers must preorder their peaches and then pick them up at a nearby location.
Customers can order a 25-pound box for $43 or the special, which includes two boxes of peaches and two bags of pecans for $100.
For those wondering about what to do with the peaches, customers can buy “The Peach Truck Cookbook” for $20.
Customers can also have peaches delivered to their home.
The company was founded by a man named Stephen Rose. Rose moved from Fort Valley, Georgia where he grew up on a peach farm, to Nashville in 2010. When he moved to Nashville, he could not find any fresh juicy peaches, so he and his wife partnered with a Georgian peach farmer in 2012 and started the peach truck business.
Rose and his wife have been delivering the peaches every summer.
