New coronavirus cases, deaths reported Sunday below ODH’s daily average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The number of new coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions reported on Sunday by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) are all lower than the state’s 21-day trend.
On Sunday, ODH reports 449 new cases of COVID-19.
The average number of daily new cases in the past 21 days is 570.
Overall, ODH shows the total cases are now at 27,923.
The average number of deaths reported each day in the past three weeks is 43.
Sunday’s ODH reports 15 new deaths, which the state’s overall total to 1,625 killed by the coronavirus.
To date, 4,921 people have been hospitalized in Ohio because of the coronavirus with an average of 83 per day in the last three weeks.
ODH reports 51 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hours.
Only five Ohioans were admitted to ICU over the last day, according to ODH.
Ohio had been averaging 17 ICU admissions each day during the past 21 days, ODH data shows.
