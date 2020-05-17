Officers arrest man linked to 25-year-old rape case, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police arrested a man Friday whom they believe is linked to a 25-year-old rape case.
The initial 2008 indictment filing says Stoney Brown, who is now 62 years old, is facing 11 counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping, and four counts of aggravated burglary with whom prosecutors call John Doe number one.
Four different victims were mentioned in the court documents and according to the filing, Brown is facing at least two charges of rape and one charge of kidnapping with each victim.
Documents say each John Doe number one has matching DNA to the evidence detectives gathered at the scenes of the crimes, which occurred August 4, 1995, October 3, 1995, June 7, 1996, and July 8, 1996.
It is unclear where the crimes occurred or how the officers found Brown.
Brown is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
