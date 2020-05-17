A very wet start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Get ready for a rather unsettled upcoming week.
It begins Monday as a slow-moving cold front approaches.
The possibility of heavy rain has prompted the issuance of a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area from 8 am Monday until 8 pm Tuesday.
Some areas could see in excess of 2-3 inches of rain in this time period.
Then, a large upper level low will slowly drift southeast providing below normal temperatures and rain chances into the end of the workweek.
Right now the upcoming weekend looks dry and warm with high temps in the low 80′s. Stay tuned....
