2 arrested in fatal shooting of Forest Park woman

FOREST PARK (FOX19) - Two people including a 16-year-old boy are under arrest in connection with the homicide of a Forest Park woman shot to death in her doorway last month, police say.
The teen suspect turned himself into authorities last week and is held on a murder charge at the Hamilton County juvenile justice detention center, Lt. Adam Pape tells FOX19 NOW.
The other suspect, Kerwin Heard, 20, turned himself into the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend, according to Pape.
Heard is charged with aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, court records show.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.
Leslie Lawson, 50, was fatally shot in the doorway of her Geneva Road home the early morning hours of April 2.
At the time, police described the shooting as “obviously sketchy."
“The whole thing is obviously sketchy where someone just shows up at 2 a.m. and just shoots and kills the homeowner. We are looking into that. That is typically not a random act,” Pape said at the time.
On Monday, police told FOX19 NOW they have since determined there was nothing random about the shooting.
Police wrote in an affidavit Heard had an ongoing feud with the victim's son.
Pape said police believe the 16-year-old is the one who pulled the trigger.
“There was a common girlfriend, some property damage involving Kerwin and someone inside the residence. We believe it was the 16-year-old that shot her,” Pape said.
He said police have not recovered the weapon, which is described in court records as a 9mm handgun.
Police are not releasing details on what they think happened to it.
“We are just not saying,” Pape said. “We know what they did with it. We can’t say just yet.”
Lawson’s shooting was the first homicide of the year in Forest Park and the city’s first since December 2019, Pape said.
“We average about one a year, unfortunately,” he said. “We’d like to average none.”
In Lawson’s death, the circumstances were not typical, Pape said.
“They were unusual, where someone actually comes to your door, knocks on your door and pretends one thing to, in effect, shoot you. That’s not something we see everyday. Our detectives did a very good job investigating this over the past month plus on this. There is still a good deal of legwork to do on this and it will go to court from here.”
