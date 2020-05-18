Campbell Co. Fire District mourns unexpected passing of engineer-paramedic

COLD SPRING, Ky. (FOX19) - Central Campbell Fire District announced Monday the passing of Engineer-Paramedic Whitney Craig.
Craig reportedly passed away Sunday evening in Hebron, Ky.
“Words cannot express how sad it makes us to have to announce this terrible news,” the district said in a release. "Whitney was a wonderful young lady and we miss her already.
“Whitney was a loving mother of two boys and was a great firefighter-engineer-paramedic.”
According to the district, Craig began her career in 2011 with the Ludlow Fire Department. She was hired as a firefighter-paramedic with Central Campbell in 2015 and promoted to engineer-paramedic in 2018.
A GoFundMe has been created for her funeral expenses.
“Due to the unexpected loss, there were no funds in place for funeral arrangements for Whitney and her family,” the GoFundMe says. “We are graciously accepting donations to help alleviate this financial burden. Any leftover funds will be placed in trust funds for her two sons.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.