2020 Cincinnati Music Festival postponed due to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another big summer event this year in Cincinnati.
The 2020 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G is now postponed until July 22-24, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium, organizers announced Monday.
The entire lineup, which features performer Janet Jackson, has been rescheduled for the event next year - and it will include an expanded lineup the first night of the festival at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center at The Banks.
Here’s the options for people who already have tickets to this summer’s festival:
- Keep your ticket for 2021: Your ticket will work for entry to the 2021 show. To avoid confusion, your ticket will be replaced by the original point of purchase with a new ticket (same seat location) and new dates later this year.
- Ticketmaster will be sending fans that purchased a ticket through them an email with an easy click-thru link to request a refund. They will be offering refunds for 30 days from May 18 - June 18.
- If you purchased your tickets by calling the Santangelo Group at (513) 924-0900, you will have the option for a refund as well. You will simply need to mail your tickets back by Friday, July 24 and once received, a refund will be issued. Call or send an email to start the process at (513) 924-0900 or contactus@cincymusicfestival.com
- If you purchased tickets through a third party vendor like Vivid Seats or Stub Hub, please return to your original point of purchase to obtain information about your options.
Festival organizers said they are working with local hotels and airlines to ensure they accept modifications for reservations in 2021 as available.
For more information, visit CincyMusicFestival.com.
Festival organizers also are working on details to offer a virtual weekend of programming from July 23-25, 2020 to be announced at a later date.
The 2021 festival will start Thursday night with Vibe's Party with a Purpose at the ICON Music Center, featuring Biz Markie and BJ the Chicago Kid.
On Friday, the lineup will include Jonathan Butler, Tony Toni Tone, Fantasia, Snoop Dogg, and festival favorite, Charlie Wilson.
Saturday’s lineup will feature Kirk Whalum, PJ Morton, The O’Jays and Janet Jackson to close out the weekend.
Jackson last appeared in Cincinnati in 2018 for her State of the World tour.
Organizers continue to work with Snoop Dogg and Tank originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, to confirm their 2021 appearances.
Thursday, July 22 (Vibe's Party with a Purpose): Biz Markie, BJ the Chicago Kid plus additional performers to be added with expanded seating capacity; ICON Music Center
Friday, July 23: Charlie Wilson, Snoop Dogg, Fantasia, Tony Toni Tone, Jonathan Butler; Paul Brown Stadium
Saturday, July 24: Janet Jackson, The O'Jays, Tank (to be confirmed), PJ Morton, Kirk Whalum; Paul Brown Stadium
“The postponement of the 2020 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern,” said Joe Santangelo, festival promoter. “We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who have adjusted their schedules to join us in 2021.”
“For decades, the Cincinnati Music Festival has brought people together and been a source of pride and joy for Cincinnati – all while fueling large and small businesses in our community,” said Damon Jones, Chief Communications Officer at P&G. “And we will do it again, bigger and better – when we can do so safely. P&G is proud to return as the presenting sponsor for a sixth year in 2021, and we’re confident that everyone who has supported CMF for nearly 60 years will return again for another amazing weekend of fun, food, music and most importantly, community.”
A recent study conducted by the UC Economics Center and commissioned by the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau shows the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G provides a $107.5 million economic impact to the region, making it the largest annual driver of tourism in the Tri-State, organizers said in a news release.
“Cincinnati Music Festival is the biggest hotel weekend of the year in our region with guests traveling from as far as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York with more than $100 million in direct economic impact,” said Julie Calvert, President & CEO of Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We will roll out the red carpet for our guests in 2021 with renewed excitement to amplify our region’s cultural vibrancy.”
“The entire Northern Kentucky hospitality community is looking forward to the return of the Cincinnati Music Festival in 2021,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, Vice President of meetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Visitors Bureau. “As fans of this event, as well as partners, next year’s event will be anxiously anticipated and the NKY hotel community is getting ready with a big welcome back message.”
Procter & Gamble will return as the presenting sponsor for the 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival.
Other sponsors will include the Cincinnati Bengals, Northern Kentucky CVB, AARP, Santangelo Group, The Cincinnati Region, and Vibe Cincinnati.
