Cincinnati school offering virtual summer program to keep kids’ education going

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are looking for a way to keep your kids’ education going this summer, Cincinnati Country Day School has pivoted its popular summer day camps into a virtual summer program.
“We have over 30 different programs that families can choose from,” Head of Cincinnati Country Day School Tony Jaccaci, said. "Such as architecture, such as learning how to write, such as spy camp. We also teach coding as well and that’s another language that we think is really important for children to begin to understand.”
These programs are geared toward students between 4-8 years old.
As of now, it will run through June with the hope that they will be able to have an in-person camp in July.
"This is really enrichment learning so yes it will still be virtual, and part will still be on a screen, but it will be combined with children who have similar interests and the hands-on part the kits kids are going to get at home,” explained Jaccaci.
Some of these programs will come with kits so there is also an opportunity for hands-on learning.
“Let them not just interact on screen, which is important, but really be able to use their hands in a different way,” said Jaccaci. "This is going to be fun and different than some of the learning that maybe the kids have been doing these last two months in school.”
For more information visit Cincinnati Country Day’s website to learn about the 30 different options they will offer.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.