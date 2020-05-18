DeWine takes notice after viral photos surface of customers and businesses not following safety rules

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio's bars and restaurants were allowed to open their patios on May 15 with strict social distancing guidelines.
But photos on social media went viral, showing that people were not following social distancing guidelines.
Lago East Bank is far from the only restaurant coming under fire on a social media firestorm, but one of many now defending itself after being called out about the viral photos.
Pictures posted on social media show big crowds on the patio, people enjoying the sunshine, and the freedom to dine out again.
There are questions surrounding restaurants like Lago, following all the social distancing guidelines while accommodating big crowds.
But according to the restaurant, the picture doesn't tell the whole story.
Lago East Bank posted its defense saying one picture from one angle at one moment in time, and they broke up the crowd shortly after the photo was taken.
They say it does not mean the restaurant was not in line with state guidelines.
Townhall in Ohio City was another restaurant that was called out after viral photos surfaced of customers, not adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Some are calling for restaurants not complying to lose their liquor licenses.
Phase two of the restaurant reopening comes Thursday, allowing restaurants to seat people inside.
But, presumably, only if the governor and health officials are comfortable with what's happening to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.