Erlanger-Elsmere school offering support services following death of student

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District says it has mobilized crisis teams after the tragic death of a student.
Counseling and support services will be offered by phone and virtually, according to a district release Monday.
The services will also be offered in-person with support and guidance from the Northern Kentucky Health Department. The in-person services will be held at Tichenor Middle School on May 20 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment.
Students can sign up for the services here. They may also call Tichenor Middle School at 859.727.2255.
Additional resources can be found at the school’s website.
“We expect a variety of responses to this loss from our students, parents and members of our staff,” the district said. “Although the school-level cries team provided support immediately, we are working to provide ongoing support to any students who attend any of our schools, families or staff members in need.”
