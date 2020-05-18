Flash Flood WATCH: Heavy rain at times through Tuesday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Pockets of rain some heavy at times continue through your Monday afternoon, with daytime highs in the low 70s on Monday, but periods of heavy rain will remain.
The possibility of heavy rain has prompted the issuance of a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area from 8 am Monday until 8 pm Tuesday.
Some areas could see in excess of 2-3 inches of rain in this time period. This is just estimate as some of the heavy rain especially Tuesday morning could drop even more with a isolated 4 inch total.
Rain and temperatures in the mid 60′s continue on Wednesday and Thursday, but as we head into Memorial Day Weekend, it looks dry and warm with high temps in the low 80′s.
