Flash Flood Watch: Periods steady rain through Tuesday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A wet and muggy Monday, with more rain on the way for the first half of the week.
It begins Monday as a slow-moving cold front approaches. Daytime highs will reach the low 70s on Monday, but periods of heavy rain will remain.
The possibility of heavy rain has prompted the issuance of a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area from 8 am Monday until 8 pm Tuesday.
Some areas could see in excess of 2-3 inches of rain in this time period.
Then, a large upper level low will slowly drift southeast providing below normal temperatures and rain chances into the end of the workweek.
Then as we head into Memorial Day Weekend, It looks dry and warm with high temps in the low 80′s. Stay tuned....
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.