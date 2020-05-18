Flash Flood Watch Until 8 PM Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 PM Tuesday evening. Overnight heavy rain will cause some localized short-term flooding wit quick rises on small local streams. Be careful in those areas that you are familiar with for high water.
Flood Advisories will be issued by the NWS as heavy rains fall in spots and the chance of high water in those locations increases.
Heavy rain will be possible at any time and flooding should be taken seriously. Never drive over a water-covered road. Find an alternate route.
Scattered rain will be possible through Thursday with dry weather for most of the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.