Flash Flood Watch: Wet week ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get ready for a rather unsettled week of weather.
It begins Monday as a slow-moving cold front approaches.
Daytime highs will reach the low 70s, but we could see heavy rain.
That has prompted a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 pm Tuesday.
Some areas could see more than 2-3 inches of rain.
Then, a large upper level low will slowly drift southeast, bringing below-normal temperatures and rain chances through Friday.
As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, It looks dry and warm with high temps in the low 80′s
