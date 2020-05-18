Government buildings set to reopen in Kentucky with changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The next part of reopening the state begins Monday and includes reopening government offices. In addition to things you’ll need like IDs and masks, make sure patience is also on that list.
Louisville Metro Facilities and Fleet Director Cathy Duncan said it is going to take a bit longer to get your things taken care of.
When walking into any government office, like the Jefferson County Civil Tax Division building on May 18 and others in the foreseeable future, nothing will be the same. With an exception, you’ll still be waiting in line, but even that will be a bit different.
“Last two weeks, we’re making sure to take care of the customers, keeping them six feet apart, making sure the workers are six foot apart, making sure we have enough masks,” Duncan said. “If someone has forgotten their mask, we’re making sure to have one for them, we’re going to set up a table downstairs for them to complete an application or drop off a payment.”
Duncan said there will be plexiglass put up wherever there are one-on-one consultations. Her department has been going through the motions, acting as citizens going from agency to agency figuring out what issues need to be taken care of.
”We can have three citizens six foot apart,” Duncan said. “We’ve got the floors marked, we have stanchions up the way they can walk and come back so they’re not passing one another”
Courts and Judicial offices will be opening up by June 1. Even getting to the department you need will be different too.
”We’re only allowing two people in an elevator at a time,” Duncan said. “That’s going to be a challenge getting people up and down. Even though they’re going back on a very limited staff and court dockets there’s a lot of areas where we need to remove seats, block seats off.”
Duncan says things will be fluid, which includes looking ahead towards primary elections in June. The department is working with the Board of Elections to figure out the best way to handle the voter crowd.
”There may be a drive-thru queuing lane, we’re setting that up for them," Duncan said. "That’s going to be a large crowd of people in a short amount of time.”
It’s still recommended that if government business can be taken care of online to do so that way instead of in-person.
