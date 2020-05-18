WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb updates Hoosiers on coronavirus

By Jared Goffinet | May 18, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 2:22 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update on the state’s continued fight against the coronavirus at 2:30 p.m. EST.

More than 28,000 total Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

On Monday, another 492 confirmed cases were reported by the state health department.

The latest numbers of cases from the ISDH brings Indiana’s total to 28,255.

Fourteen more Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, the health department reports.

To date, a total of 1,621 Indiana residents have died from the virus.

Here is a breakdown of cases, deaths and tests for the counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 158 cases, 19 deaths, 707 tests
  • Fayette County: 42 cases, four deaths, 442 tests
  • Franklin County: 106 cases, seven deaths, 321 tests
  • Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 79 tests
  • Ripley County: 108 cases, six deaths, 686 tests
  • Switzerland County: 17 cases, zero deaths, 189 tests
  • Union County: eight cases, zero deaths, 104 tests

Out of every state in the U.S., Indiana ranks 34th for tests per 100,000 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

