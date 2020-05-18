Macy’s welcoming customers beginning Monday in Cincinnati-Dayton area

Macy's is beginning to reopen some of its stores on Monday. (Source: CNN)
May 18, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 12:17 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Monday, Macy’s is reopening to customers and communities in the Cincinnati-Dayton area.

Select Macy’s stores will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

For customers shopping in-store, Macy’s has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help combat any potential health concerns.

This includes frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues; installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers.

Customers who prefer pick-up can now utilize contact-free curbside service at select Macy’s locations. Items bought for Store Pick-Up on macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

