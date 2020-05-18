New rules start Monday for Uber drivers, riders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Uber is rolling out new safety features and policies Monday for riders, drivers, and deliveries as the coronavirus pandemic evolves.
Everyone riding, driving and delivering in an Uber must wear a face cover or mask that covers their face from the bridge of their nose down to their chin.
Riders also must also agree to sit in the back seat and open windows for ventilation, and UberX rides can only carry up to three passengers.
Uber say they are following guidance from global health experts.
The new rules impact most countries including the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The policy will be in effect through the end of June, and then Uber will reassess for each country, according to the company’s website.
Uber says if drivers ever feel unsafe or if a rider is not wearing a face cover or mask, they can cancel the trip and report it to Uber’s support team by selecting “No face cover or mask” as the cancellation reason.
Uber says cancellations will not count toward drivers’ cancellation rates and won’t be a factor in determining their eligibility for Uber Pro.
Before they can go online to drive or deliver, they will be asked to confirm, via a new Go Online Checklist, that you’ve taken certain preventive measures.
The Go Online Checklist includes steps such as having on a face cover or mask, that drivers have sanitized their vehicles or food delivery equipment, and they will not allow anyone to ride in their front seat.
In addition to the Go Online Checklist, prior to going online and accepting trips or deliveries, drivers will be asked to verify they are wearing a mask by taking a selfie wearing it.
While drivers are enroute to the pick up location, their rider will receive an in-app message confirming they completed the verification of wearing a mask.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.