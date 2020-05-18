Nonprofit continues support of front-line responders during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local nonprofit that gives back to first responders needs your help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back the Heroes Rumble supports the families of fallen law enforcement officers, fire fighters and military service members in the Tri-State. But just in the moment it’s needed most, the nonprofit is least able to raise needed funds.
Vice President of Program Funding Theresa Heeger says the nonprofit’s spring and summer fundraising events have been canceled and because of that, it’s out thousands of dollars.
That money would fund the nonprofit’s efforts to financially and emotionally support local first responders.
Back the Heroes Rumble originated last spring for an event honoring Clermont Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bill Brewer, who died in the line of duty.
After the event, the nonprofit formed to continue its founder’s efforts.
In addition to supporting police, fire, EMS and dispatchers, the nonprofit support those who have served in the military and the families of those who died in the line of duty.
Many people with the organization have served as front-line workers or in the military.
“Both of our organizations, we’re kind of a band of brothers. Both of these groups kind of do the same thing. With Sheep Dogs, we help people get off the couch and do something do deal with their PTSD. I know during this time it can be crazy."
