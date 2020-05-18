Nordstrom reopening stores across Ohio, including 2 in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nordstrom will reopen its stores in Ohio beginning Thursday, a store spokesperson said.
Nordstrom has nine Ohio stores, including a Nordstrom at Kenwood Towne Centre and a Nordstrom Rack in Rookwood Pavilion.
The news follows on the heels of Macy’s announcement that it would be welcoming customers back into its stores Monday.
Nordstrom’s spokesperson says the department store is taking a “phased, market-by-market approach to reopening.”
Following guidance from local and national authorities, Nordstrom is only reopening stores where proper safety measures and protocols can be followed and the company has confidence it can ensure the safety and well-being of its employees and customers, the spokesperson said.
In-store safety measures will include:
- Conducting health screenings for our employees before they come into work
- Providing face coverings for employees and customers
- Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store
- Increasing cleaning and sanitization
- Modifying the fitting room experience
- Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at full-line stores
- Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events
- Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time
- Altering hours of operation
More information can be found here.
