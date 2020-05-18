Outdoor handwashing station installed for Cincinnati’s homeless

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati organizations have come together to help the homeless and other at-risk groups to keep their hands clean during the coronavirus pandemic.
The importance of washing your hands has been stressed throughout the pandemic, but for some people, this isn’t easily accessible.
Tamar’s Center and Greater Cincinnati Water Works teamed up to install a handwashing station on McMicken Street for the city’s homeless.
Ginny Hizer, director of Franciscan Ministries who operates the Tamar’s Center, says this station will help the homeless and other at-risk groups to keep their hands clean during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tamar’s Center offers shelter to women who are homeless, suffer from addiction or are victims of sex trafficking.
Hizer also says the center has added a computer area so people can have easier online access to medical and mental health providers.
