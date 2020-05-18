Police ID 8-year-old boy killed in Mt. Airy shooting

MT. AIRY (FOX19) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified an 8-year-old boy fatally shot in Mt. Airy over the weekend.
Chance Gilbert was found dead in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace just before 2 p.m. Sunday, homicide investigators said in a news release.
It still remains unclear what led up to the boy’s death.
Few details have been released while police continue to investigate.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation,” homicide detectives wrote in their release Monday.
Chance’s parents both tell FOX19 NOW he lived in Hamilton, was in the third grade at Riverview Elementary School and a popular and talented football player.
His mother provided the following statement to us:
Chance Gilbert was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio. He has always been loved, supported and cared for by his proud parents, Tiffany and Carlos. Chance also had 4 siblings that he loved very much.Chance loved to play football! He was a star on the field. He loved his teammates and they loved him. Chance was known to be kind, well-mannered, thoughtful and considerate. He was an all-around amazing kid, who touched the lives of those that were blessed to know him.Chance would have turned 9 this month. He was ready to start 4th grade on the Fall.
Cincinnati police announced earlier Monday Chance Gilbert is 7-years-old, but both of his parents tell FOX19 NOW he is 8. His mother says she has called them twice to tell them to update his date of birth in their records.
Anyone with information about this case, is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.
