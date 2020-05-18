Police ID 8-year-old boy killed in Mt. Airy shooting

Chance Gilbert was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio. He has always been loved, supported and cared for by his proud parents, Tiffany and Carlos. Chance also had 4 siblings that he loved very much.Chance loved to play football! He was a star on the field. He loved his teammates and they loved him. Chance was known to be kind, well-mannered, thoughtful and considerate. He was an all-around amazing kid, who touched the lives of those that were blessed to know him.Chance would have turned 9 this month. He was ready to start 4th grade on the Fall.