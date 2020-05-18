Police ID 7-year-old boy killed in Mt. Airy shooting

MT. AIRY (FOX19) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified a young boy fatally shot in Mt. Airy over the weekend.
Chance Gilbert was found dead in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace just before 2 p.m. Sunday, homicide investigators said in a news release.
Police said they have determined the boy was 7-years-old instead of 8, the age they released Sunday, in the early stages of the investigation.
It still remains unclear what led up to the boy’s death.
Few details have been released.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation,” homicide detectives wrote in their release Monday.
District 5 Captain Craig Gregoire said at the scene Sunday officers found the boy fatally shot when they responded to a report of shots fired in the neighborhood.
“I don’t have any details of the investigation. This is unfolding, but I want to say that our hearts and our prayers are out with the family," the police captain said. “This is a very tragic day for all and we are trying to get to the bottom of this.”
Cincinnati City Councilwoman Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney issued a statement Sunday noting the city’s homicide rate has dramatically increased so far this year compared to the same time last year.
“Cincinnati’s homicide rate is more than double what it was last year, and today we heard that an 8-year-old child was added to the list of victims. At this point, we don’t know any details about the shooting, but we do know that all life is precious, and this young child deserved to be protected. All of our children and all of our citizens deserve to live in safety. Our prayers go to the family of the young victim and our hearts are with them.”
Anyone with information about this case, is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.
