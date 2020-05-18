Police searching for missing 18-year-old from Highland Co.

GREENFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Police in Highland County are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Sunday afternoon.
According to the National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc., Madison Bell did not show up to a scheduled appointment.
When her phone was pinged for a location, it was found inside her abandoned car with keys at a local church, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bell’s mother has filed a missing persons report and the sheriff’s office is actively investigating.
She is described as 5′6″, 120-125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Greenfield police at 937-987-4466.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.