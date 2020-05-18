Police searching for missing 18-year-old from Highland Co.

Police searching for missing 18-year-old from Highland Co.
She was last seen Sunday afternoon. (Source: Highland County Sheriff's Office)
May 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 9:00 AM

GREENFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Police in Highland County are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc., Madison Bell did not show up to a scheduled appointment.

When her phone was pinged for a location, it was found inside her abandoned car with keys at a local church, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bell’s mother has filed a missing persons report and the sheriff’s office is actively investigating.

She is described as 5′6″, 120-125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Greenfield police at 937-987-4466.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.